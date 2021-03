Nwora (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Nwora had been conducting rehab from a sprained left ankle over the past month that forced him to miss most of the G League season, but he'll be able to suit up for the Bucks against Washington on Saturday. The 22-year-old averaged just 5.1 points and 1.5 rebounds over 8.2 minutes per game across 10 appearances with the Bucks earlier in the season.