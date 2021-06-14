site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Not playing in Game 5
RotoWire Staff
Nwora (thigh) is listed as out for Game 5 against the Nets on Tuesday.
Nwora continued to be sidelined due to a left thigh bruise. Nwora made two limited appearances in the first round series against the Heat.
