Nwora totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 132-119 victory over the Pacers.

Nwora led all Bucks bench players in scoring while shooting a perfect mark from three in Monday's win. Nwora has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in two straight games, having done so nine times this year.