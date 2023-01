Nwora supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Heat.

Nwora added a nice boost for a depleted Milwaukee team off the bench by posting his best scoring night since Dec. 3 (17 points). However, he should fall back into a limited role once Grayson Allen (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Joe Ingles (knee) return to play, which could happen over the weekend.