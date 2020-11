Nwora signed a rookie-scale contract with the Bucks on Monday.

The contract should give Nwora an inside track to win a spot on the Bucks' opening-night roster after Milwaukee selected him with the 45th overall pick in last week's draft. The 22-year-old showed an intriguing inside-out game during his junior season at Louisville in 2019-20, averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three-point range and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.