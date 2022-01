The Bucks recalled Nwora from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Thursday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After a brief stint with the Herd, Nwora will return to the Bucks' rotation as the team is set for a back-to-back starting Friday against the Bulls. Expect Nwora to see limited minutes off the bench behind Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen.