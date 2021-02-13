Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday that Nwora was recalled from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars so that he could conduct rehab for a sprained left ankle under the supervision of team doctors in Milwaukee, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Nwora was expected to remain at the G League bubble in Orlando for about a month, but he suffered what Budenholzer labeled as a "significant twisted ankle" in the Stars' season-opening loss to the Erie BayHawks. Based on Budenholzer's comments, Nwora seems unlikely to recover from the injury in time to rejoin the Stars before the G League season ends in early March. The rookie second-round pick will thus miss out on a rare opportunity to pick up minutes, as he hadn't been a part of the Bucks' rotation prior to reporting to the G League bubble. Consider him out indefinitely with the ankle sprain until the Bucks provide another update on his condition.