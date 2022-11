Nwora isn't starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Nwora drew a spot start Friday against the Spurs with both Grayson Allen (illness) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable, but he'll take on his typical role with both Allen and Antetokounmpo back in action. Nwora is averaging 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11 contests off the bench this season.