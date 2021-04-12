Nwora registered 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Nwora was coming off a 24-point performance as a starter the last time out, and while he was unable to replicate those numbers, he still delivered a strong performance off the bench since he saw an uptick in his playing time -- this was the first time he logged more than 15 minutes off the bench all season long. Nwora doesn't have a clear role and that conspires against his upside, but the talent and scoring ability are clearly there. He could be worth a roster spot in deep dynasty formats as a stash alternative, but his current value isn't very high unless he finds regular minutes off the bench.