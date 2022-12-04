Nwora racked up 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 win over Charlotte.

Nwora had it going in the first half, knocking down six of eight shot attempts for 15 points to go along with four rebounds and an assist. He added just two more points in the second half on 1-of-3 shooting from the field while also failing to record any rebounds or assists over the final two quarters. Nwora played a season-high 32 minutes with Milwaukee down most of its starting lineup and went on to record his second-highest point total of the season on 63.6 percent shooting from the field.