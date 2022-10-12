Nwora produced 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 31 minutes in Tuesday's 127-104 loss in Chicago.

Nwora received the start Tuesday and made the most of the opportunity, scoring 14 points and making five of his seven shots in the first half. He's scored at least 20 points in each of his two preseason starts. The 24-year-old made 13 starts for the Bucks last year, averaging 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and making 41.7 percent of three-point attempts in those contests. He may get some opportunities to start at the beginning of the regular season as Khris Middleton (wrist) may not be ready to return until after the season begins.