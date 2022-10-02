Nwora scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Nwora got after it early in the Bucks' loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday night, scoring a game-high 21 points and also tying Santi Aldama with a game-high eight rebounds (three offensive). After missing his first two shots of the game, the 24-year-old forward went on to put up 11 points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting before going just 2-of-7 through the final two quarters. He was also charged with three of his four fouls in the second half while turning it over four times in the game.