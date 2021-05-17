Nwora delivered 34 points (14-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Bulls.

Nwora logged the second-highest minutes for the Bucks in this one and it's clear to see why when looking at the stat line -- he paced Milwaukee in points, rebounds and blocks despite coming off the bench. The rookie averaged 20.2 points per game in the five contests he saw at least 15 minutes, but he's likely to hold a minimal -- if any -- role come playoff time.