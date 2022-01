Nwora will come off the bench Thursday against the Warriors.

The 23-year-old started the past four games and averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 32.8 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench with Grayson Allen rejoining the lineup. Nwora should still be plenty involved as a reserve, especially with Jrue Holiday (ankle) still sidelined.