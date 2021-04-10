Nwora mustered 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against the Hornets.

Nwora made his second career start Friday as the Bucks changed their entire starting lineup due to a rash of injuries, but the rookie second-round pick took advantage of the chance to carry Milwaukee offensively. He has scored 20-plus points in his two starts this season, but he's not expected to earn a big role off the bench any time soon once the starters return. He's a situational-streaming alternative at best but he's not worth rostering on most formats on a regular basis.