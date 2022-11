Holiday (illness) will play and start in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports

As expected, Holiday will play in Friday's contest and is in the starting lineup alongside Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis ANtetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Through 13 appearances, Holiday has averaged 18.2 points, 7.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.