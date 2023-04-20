Holiday produced 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 victory over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Holiday was his usual efficient self in the Game 2 win, as he shot a respectful 52.6 percent from the field and registered only three turnovers to his 11 assists. The All-Star guard has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and has reached that milestone for the 10th time in his playoff career. Holiday will look to continue his success creating for himself and his teammates as the series shifts to Miami for Game 3.