Holiday accumulated 37 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 victory over Toronto.
Holiday led all Bucks players in scoring and assists for the second straight game, tallying 35 or more points in two consecutive games. Holiday has tallied at least 20 points and five assists in four of his last five games.
