Holiday supplied 28 points (12-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was Holiday's fourth double-double over his last five appearances, and the veteran floor general continues to carry the team offensively with Khris Middleton (knee) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined. Holiday has been on a tear of late and has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six outings and is averaging 21.8 points, 7.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game this month.