Holiday ended Thursday's 108-102 loss to Miami with 24 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 33 minutes.

Holiday only needed 10 attempts from the field to reach 24 points. He scored nine of his 24 from beyond the arc, marking his fourth straight contest with three made triples. Holiday also notched his first double-double since Dec. 19 against the Pelicans.