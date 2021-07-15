Holiday had 13 points (4-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Suns.

At this point, the effort and effectiveness Holiday brings on the defensive end speaks for itself, but his offense has been a completely different story. After scoring 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting in Game 3, Holiday followed up by missing all five of his three-point attempts and looking wildly uncomfortable finishing around the rim. The veteran was also prone to some woeful nights in previous rounds -- most notably, a 5-of-23 dud in Game 7 against the Nets -- but this supplanted that game as his least-efficient effort of the entire playoffs. Holiday will look to bounce back on Saturday night when the series resumes from Phoenix.