Holiday finished with 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and nine assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 139-117 win over the Magic.

Holiday had a productive night overall despite going just 1-of-7 from the three-point line, finishing with 23 points, which trailed only Giannis Antetokounmpo for the team high, while dishing out a game-high nine assists. Nine of his points came in the second quarter on 4-of-6 shooting from the field to help the Bucks extend their leading heading into the half. The point guard has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games.