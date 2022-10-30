Holiday racked up 34 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 victory over Atlanta.

Holiday was one of the reasons why the Bucks ended up getting the win over Atlanta on Saturday, as he delivered his second double-double of the season while posting season-best marks in points, assists and steals. The absence of Khris Middleton (wrist) has forced everyone in the Bucks roster to step their offensive game up a bit in order to help Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the veteran point guard has delivered -- he's now scored at least 15 points in each of his last four outings.