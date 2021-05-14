Holiday finished Thursday's 142-114 victory over Indiana with 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 assists and four blocked shots across 34 minutes.

Holiday was one of four Bucks starters to score at least 20 points, but it was his work as a distributor and defender that stood out most. The point guard tied his season highs with 14 dimes and four blocks and registered his ninth double-double of the campaign. He is shooting a career-best 50.4 percent from the field this season while averaging 17.7 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.