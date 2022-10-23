Holiday finished Saturday's 125-105 victory over Houston with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks across 32 minutes.

Holiday put up an ugly 2-for-15 shooting line in the season opener, but he hit over half his shots Saturday and finished with a nice 19-11-5 line. The efficiency against the Rockets is much more representative of Holiday's game, as he converted over half of his field-goal tries in each of the previous two seasons. Holiday is sometimes underrated in fantasy since he doesn't put up crazy numbers in any single category, but he's been remarkably consistent by averaging at least 14 points, six assists and 1.4 steals in 10 consecutive campaigns.