Holiday recorded 40 points (13-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime win over the Celtics.
The 40 points tied his career high, while the eight made threes were a new personal best for Holiday. The veteran guard has scored in double digits with at least one three-pointer in 19 straight games, averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 assists, 5.4 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Solid all around in win•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Propels Milwaukee in blowout win•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Dominates glass Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Another double-double•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Another 30-point showing in victory•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Sets season high in double-double•