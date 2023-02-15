Holiday recorded 40 points (13-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime win over the Celtics.

The 40 points tied his career high, while the eight made threes were a new personal best for Holiday. The veteran guard has scored in double digits with at least one three-pointer in 19 straight games, averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 assists, 5.4 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.