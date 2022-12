Holiday accumulated 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 133-129 loss to the Lakers.

Holiday drilled a season-high six threes on the night, scoring 18 of his 28 points from beyond the arc. He nearly came away with a double-double, dishing out his highest assist total (nine) since Nov. 23 against the Bulls. Holiday is averaging 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals over his last six matchups.