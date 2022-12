Holiday contributed 31 points (12-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over the Kings.

Holiday reached the 30-point mark for the second time this season, and he seems to have rediscovered his early-season form after missing four consecutive games in mid-November. Holiday has scored in double digits in five games in a row and is averaging 22.8 points, 7.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest in that five-game stretch.