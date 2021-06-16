Holiday mustered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Nets.

Holiday posted his best scoring output of the series and also ended just two assists shy from posting what would've been his first double-double since Game 3 of the first-round series against the Heat. The Bucks need the veteran point guard to score more often and while he hasn't been a reliable scoring alternative behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, he seems to be turning things around in the right direction. He's averaging just 14.4 points per game in the series.