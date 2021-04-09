Holiday tallied 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to Dallas.

The point guard had been otherworldly in his previous five games, during which he had averaged 27.2 points, 5.2 boards and 7.8 assists while shooting 62.4 percent from the field. Holiday's performance Thursday was tepid by comparison, though he still managed to register double-digit points for his 15th straight contest. Given his recent play, it wouldn't be surprising if Holiday bounced back quickly in the second game of a back-to-back Friday against Charlotte.