Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) will be coming off the bench Sunday in his return from a 10-game absence, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Holiday will be on a minutes restriction Sunday, and he'll also be coming off the bench for the first time this season. The 30-year-old guard will be eased back into the rotation for Milwaukee, playing a backup role to D.J. Augustin in this game. Holiday has averaged 32.5 minutes per game so far this season, but he's probably looking at somewhere around 20 to 28 minutes for this contest.