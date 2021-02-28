Holiday will be coming off the bench Sunday in his return from a 10-game absence, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Holiday will be on a minutes restriction Sunday, and he'll also be coming off the bench for the first time this season. The 30-year-old guard will be eased back into the rotation for Milwaukee, playing a backup role to D.J. Augustin in this game. Holiday has averaged 32.5 minutes per game so far this season, but he's probably looking at somewhere around 20-28 minutes for this contest.