Holiday delivered 25 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 110-108 win over the Pistons.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the primary reason why the Bucks have rolled to a 6-0 start to the season, but Holiday's excellent play early on can't be discounted, especially while Khris Middleton (wrist) remains out of the lineup. With Middleton out of the lineup, Holiday has settled in as the Bucks' No. 2 scorer and top playmaker, as he's averaging a career-high 8.3 assists per contest. Since going 2-for-15 from the field in a narrow win over the 76ers in the season opener, Holiday has chipped in 21.8 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from downtown.