Holiday scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and dished five assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Golden State.

On the day he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Holiday led Milwaukee in scoring and continued to post impressive efficiency from the field. Over his past five contests, the point guard has posted per-game averages of 27.2 points, 7.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals while shooting a scorching 62.4 percent from the field, including 48.4 percent from beyond the arc.