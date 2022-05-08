Holiday totaled 25 points (11-30 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 victory over the Celtics.

With Khris Middleton (knee) out for the series, Holiday has stepped up with two 25-point efforts in the first three games of the second-round matchup. His scoring was especially critical Saturday, as he and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for nearly two-thirds of the Bucks' point total. Holiday also continued to thrive on the defensive end, notching multiple steals for the third straight game. He's averaging 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 thefts through eight playoff contests.