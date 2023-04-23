Holiday notched 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 loss to Miami in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Holiday started off hot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, but he couldn't maintain the momentum and faltered down the stretch. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) remains out for Monday's Game 4 in Miami, the Bucks will likely need better performances from Holiday and Khris Middleton to avoid a 3-1 hole when the series shifts back to Milwaukee on Wednesday.