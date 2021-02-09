Holiday's teammate, Khris Middleton, suggested Monday following the Bucks' 125-112 victory over the Nuggets that Holiday was ruled out ahead of the contest after testing positive for COVID-19, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. "It's nothing to play around with. And once [Holiday] tested positive, you immediately think about his health, his safety and his family back home. He has little kids too that he has to worry about," Middleton said of his teammate.

Due to medical privacy reasons, the Bucks wouldn't confirm whether Holiday tested positive for the coronavirus, but Middleton's comments suggest that's indeed the case. For now, the Bucks have only ruled Holiday out for Wednesday's game in Phoenix, but if the precedent for past COVID-positive players holds true for the 30-year-old, he'll likely have to remain away from the Bucks for at least 10 days while he completes a quarantine period. At the very least, fantasy managers should tentatively plan on Holiday being out for remaining three games of the Bucks' road trip this week, along with the team's next home game Feb. 16 versus the Raptors. When Holiday was out Monday, Middleton (29 points, career-high 12 assists) and Donte DiVincenzo (13 points, two assists) took on added playmaking responsibilities, while Bryn Forbes (26 minutes), Torrey Craig (23 minutes) and D.J. Augustin (21 minutes) all saw noticeable spikes in playing time.