Holiday is probable for Monday's matchup against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.

Holiday has posted back-to-back double-doubles, but he appears to have tweaked his ankle recently as well. However, the issue is considered minor and shouldn't sideline him for Monday's matchup. Over his past five appearances, Holiday has averaged 18.0 points, 7.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 31.0 minutes.