Holiday supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 win over the Nets.

Holiday returned from a one-game absence due to a neck injury, and while he wasn't as dominant as he's proven he can be in past games, he still posted a decent stat line while contributing on both ends of the court. The All-Star guard is averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game since the start of February.