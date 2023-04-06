Holiday logged 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 15 assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-92 win over the Bulls.

Holiday was responsible for 23 of Milwaukee's 39 buckets through his scoring and facilitating Wednesday. He had seven turnovers but carried the Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee). Holiday now has five games with 15-plus assists in his career, with Wednesday's being his first since 2020.