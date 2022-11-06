Holiday ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 108-94 victory over the Thunder.

Holiday saw his streak of four games with at least 25 points get snapped in this game, and while he remains Milwaukee's second-best scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), this was an awful scoring effort from him. That said, the veteran field general still salvaged his fantasy output by delivering a season-high 13 assists -- the fourth time he ends up with 10 or more assists in the current season. As if that wasn't enough, he's now recorded six or more rebounds in four games in a row.