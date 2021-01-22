Holiday went for 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Thursday's 113-106 loss to the Lakers.

The seven assists were tied for the team-lead with Khris Middleton and also tied a season high for personally for Holiday. His assist and rebound total have both increased in each of the last three games. More good news for fantasy managers who have Holiday on their roster; he's now hit the 20-point plateau in three of his last four games after failing to do so in his last seven contests.