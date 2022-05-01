Holiday closed with 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 win over the Celtics.

Holiday bounced back from a 10-point performance during the Bucks' series-clinching win in Game 5 against the Bulls by scoring at least 25 points for the second time during the playoffs. The points guard's nine rebounds and three steals were also both playoff highs so far. While he always brings it on the defensive side of the ball, Holiday's offensive production will continue to be under the spotlight as long as Khris Middleton (knee) remains sidelined.