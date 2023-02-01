Holiday recorded 15 points (6-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-115 victory over the Hornets.

Holiday racked up another double-double in the win, although not as we would normally expect. His 13 rebounds marked a season-high, certainly coming out of the blue. While it was his first double-digit rebounding game of the season, he has pulled down at least seven rebounds in three straight games. This shouldn't be viewed as anything more than a flash in the pan, although managers have to be thrilled with what he bringing to the table.