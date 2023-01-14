Holiday ended with 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-95 loss to the Heat.

The double-double was his second straight against Miami and ninth of the season, as the veteran guard tries to keep Milwaukee afloat without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) or Khris Middleton (knee) in the lineup. Holiday has had trouble staying healthy himself this season, missing 11 games for various reasons, but he's on pace to set a new career high in made threes a game while delivering more than seven assists a game for the first time since 2018-19.