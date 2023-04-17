Holiday closed Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 16 assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Holiday led all players in Sunday's game in assists while posting a double-double performance in the Game 1 loss. Holiday posted a double-digit assist total 15 times during the regular season, including in his last two outings leading into the playoffs. Holiday also finished just three rebounds shy of notching a triple-double.