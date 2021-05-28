Holiday provided 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 victory over Miami.

The importance of Holiday to this team cannot be overstated, as evidenced by the last two games. He adds so much on both ends of the floor, not only from a pure basketball standpoint but also in terms of his veteran leadership. While Giannis Antetokounmpo deservedly grabs all the headlines, you can be certain that the Bucks would not be as dominant without Holiday on the roster. As long as he stays healthy, who's to say the Bucks can't go all the way this season.