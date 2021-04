Holiday mustered 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Hawks.

Holiday has two double-doubles over his last three games while also being a steady presence in both rebounds and steals. Through his last 12 games, Holiday is averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.