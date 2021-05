Holiday provided 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 42 minutes in Saturday's 109-107 OT win against the Heat.

Despite failing to find his stroke from beyond the arc, Holiday was able to find ample scoring opportunities against Miami's backcourt. After losing 4-1 to the Heat in the playoffs last season, Holiday's addition is a massive upgrade from last year's roster, and his output could prove to be the difference-maker this time around.