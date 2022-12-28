Holiday (hamstring) has been downgraded from probable to out for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls.

Holiday was initially listed as probable with a left hamstring contusion he presumably suffered during the Bucks' Christmas Day loss to Boston, but he's ultimately been downgraded to out. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but the point guard's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Minnesota. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out, so Milwaukee will likely turn to Grayson Allen, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton for heavy minutes against Chicago.